$50,000 reward for information leading to Cass County Robbery arrest

Officers responded to the call in the 200 block of South 12 Street.(MGN)
By Bobby Falat
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an armed robbery in the 5600 block of 32nd Street South in Frontier.

According to the sheriff’s department, a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint. A witness in the area says the suspect was driving a gray, or dark in color, passenger vehicle with a handgun. 

Deputies say the suspect is a black man, around 6 feet tall, and has a slender build. 

The suspect then fled the area shortly after the robbery. No one was hurt.

If anyone has any information to assist in this investigation, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service wants you to contact them at 1-877-876-2455.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to a $50,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction for those responsible for this crime.

