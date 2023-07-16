Cooking with Cash Wa
Three-vehicle crash on Saturday leaves several injured

Crash on 25th Street in Fargo
Crash on 25th Street in Fargo(VNL)
By Zoë Jones
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several people were left injured after a three-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon in Fargo.

According to police, at around 5:22 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, at the intersection of 17th Ave S. and 25th St. S, a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze driven by 54-year-old Ahmed Banat, was north on 25th St. S. and was making a left turn onto 17th Ave. S when it was struck by 22-year-old Rogelio Salinas in a 2012 Hyundai Sonata. The Hyundai Sonata was south on 25th St. S. prior to striking the Chevrolet Cruze.

A 2019 Jeep Cherokee driven by 43-year-old Bonifacio Gutierrez was east on 17th Ave S. and was stopped at the intersection of 25th St. South due to having a red light.

Police say the Hyundai Sonata broke impact with the Chevrolet Cruze and struck the Jeep, which was stopped in the right turn lane, causing the Jeep to rollover onto its side.

The occupants of the Jeep had to be extricated by Fargo Fire.

The injured parties were transported to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries by Sanford Ambulance.

This crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

