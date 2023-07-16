One left with serious injuries after golf cart crash

MAPLETON , N.D. (Valley News Live) - One female is left with serious injuries after a golf cart crash on Saturday.

According to police, at the intersection of Sunset Dr. and Sunrise Dr., in Mapleton a club car golf cart was east on Sunset Dr. and was making a left turn onto Sunrise Dr.

While the driver, 43-year-old Erin Brousseau, was making the turn the passenger, a 37-year-old female was ejected from the golf cart.

The passenger sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital by Sanford AirMed.

The driver, Erin, was arrested for Criminal Vehicular Injury and booked into the Cass County Jail.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

