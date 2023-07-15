Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Fargo Joblist

Veteran celebrating 104th birthday credits ‘Jim Beam and Jack Daniels’ for his longevity

At 104 years old, Arthur Walters Jr. has a lot to smile about. (Source: WJLA)
By WJLA staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WJLA) - Arthur Walters Jr. has a lot to smile about. He just celebrated his 104th birthday.

Walters brags that he’s gotten this far without taking any medication.

He also has a big sense of humor.

“People always ask, ‘What do you attribute it [living this long] to?’ And I always say I have two good friends: Jim Beam and Jack Daniels,” Walters said.

When he was 22, Walters had his pilot’s license and enlisted in the Air Force.

Now, he is the only crew member from his squadron still alive.

Asked what advice he would give the younger generation, Walters said he would tell them if they really want something then they have to be willing to work for it.

And, if they fail, they should “Get back up and get back to it.”

Copyright 2023 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of shots fired in south Fargo
UPDATE: Fargo officer and shooting suspect both die after shooting in South Fargo
29-year-old Mohamed Abdillahi, of Fargo, was arrested and booked into the Cass County Jail.
Fargo man arrested for attempted murder for allegedly attacking another man
Police Procession after officer-involved shooting on Friday, July 14.
Area law enforcement honor officer killed in the line of duty
SWAT outside a Fargo apartment complex.
UPDATE: SWAT surrounding apartment, four detained
More arrests made in relation to South Fargo shootout
More arrests made in relation to South Fargo shootout

Latest News

Officials give update on Henry County mass shooting that left at least 4 dead
Fargo Police officers involved in July 14 incident
Fargo Police identify officers and suspect involved in Friday shooting
People, who are homeless, try to cool down with chilled water outside the Justa Center, a day...
US Southwest swelters under dangerous heat wave, with new records on track
Andre Longmore, a 40-year-old from Hampton, Georgia, is believed to be armed and dangerous,...
Authorities seek arrest of man suspected of killing 4 people in Georgia