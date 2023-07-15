UPDATE: One officer dies after shooting in South Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews rushed to an area of south Fargo Friday afternoon for reports of rapid gunfire.

Witnesses tell Valley News Live it happened after a traffic collision on 25th Street South near 9th Avenue South. Police have yet to release information about the events leading up to the shooting. Witnesses say they heard more than 40 shots, likely from an automatic weapon.

Three police officers were shot and we have been told one officer has died and two are in critical condition. On Friday evening, law enforcement were seen filing in and out of the hospital, with a group of officers gathered outside of the emergency room. As night fell, law enforcement activated their squad car lights and did a procession from the Sanford ER, down I-94 and through Fargo.

Police responded to the area of 25th Street and 9th Avenue South, which is near Big Top Bingo and is also near the area of Countryside Trailer Court. The perimeter stretched from Main Avenue to 13th Avenue South. Police have not said when roads in that area will re-open.

A second scene unfolded later Friday afternoon in the 2800 block of 23rd Avenue South. The U.S. Marshals Service, FBI, ATF and Fargo Police officers are on scene. Officials say they are gathering evidence and intelligence related to the shooting. People living in an apartment complex have been evacuated.

Fargo Police say there is no known threat to the public at this time. The department asks for your patience as it works to sort out the details of what happened. The department is expected to release information about Friday’s officer-involved shooting sometime on Saturday, June 15.

Valley News Live will bring you updated information as soon as it becomes available.

