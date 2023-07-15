Some Smoke Relief Saturday

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Morning lows Saturday will be mild in the 50s and low 60s with a few passing clouds. Highs in the afternoon warm into the upper 70s to mid 80s - very close to seasonal averages. Winds will be out of the west-northwest and may gust over 25 mph at times.

Some showers hit-and-miss showers and storms in the afternoon eastern ND/southern Valley. Coverage will be spotty.

Sunday morning lows will again be in the 50s with afternoon highs a few degrees cooler than Saturday. We will only warm into the 60s and low 70s.

As a low pressure system spins up in Canada, we can anticipate a few more showers/thundershowers across northern MN. Sunday will be another gusty day as well with winds out of the northwest gusting around 30 mph at times. Some smoke may return Sunday.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: Temperatures in the near 80 range Monday will climb for some to the low 90s by the middle of the week. A few thunderstorms will be possible, especially on Tuesday night through Wednesday. These are non-severe at the moment, but may be on the stronger side. We will keep an eye on this risk and let you know if you need that First Alert heads-up to any severe storms.

THURSDAY - SUNDAY: Expect things to heat up! After the storms on Wednesday, temperatures will be on the incline into the mid to upper 80s for the week, and even the low 90s over the weekend! Other than the heat, things look to be quiet.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.