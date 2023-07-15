Cooking with Cash Wa
BREAKING: Airshow parachuter airlifted to hospital after landing accident(KBJR)
By Robb Coles
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - According to officials with the Duluth Airshow, a member of the U.S. Navy Leap Frogs was involved in an accident upon landing Saturday.

The Leap Frogs is the official parachute demonstration team of the United States Navy.

The member was immediately tended to by emergency personnel and transported by Lifeflight to Essentia Health-St Mary’s Hospital.

The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing situation, check back for updates.

