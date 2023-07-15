Area law enforcement honor their own

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Area law enforcement officials gathered outside of the emergency room at Sanford Hospital in Fargo after learning that three officers were shot in the line of duty on Friday, June 14.

Nurses were seen standing outside, looking down on the groups of officers arriving at the hospital.

As night fell, lights were activated on squad cars and ambulances, and law enforcement and first responders did a procession from the ER, down I-94 and through Fargo. This is something police traditionally do when a fellow officer or officers have died.

Other area law enforcement agencies are offering their condolences on social media.

Grand Forks Police: “The Grand Forks Police Department’s thoughts and prayers are with our brothers and sisters of the Fargo Police Department and their families.”

East Grand Forks Police: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Fargo Police Department and the entire Fargo community at this difficult time.”

Wahpeton Police Department: “The Wahpeton Police Department would like to offer our thoughts and prayers to The Fargo Police Department, their Officers and Officers’ families that were involved in the shooting this afternoon. We would also like to offer our thoughts and prayers to all others involved in the shooting as well. It is times like this that make us all North Dakota Strong.”

Social media accounts of police departments, sheriff’s offices other other law enforcement agencies across North Dakota and Minnesota are swapping out social media photos to include the thin blue, a symbol mean to honor fallen officers.

