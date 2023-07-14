Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Fargo Joblist

Your Chipotle guacamole may soon be prepared by a robot

Chipotle is testing a robot named Autocado to help its restaurant staff make guacamole.
Chipotle is testing a robot named Autocado to help its restaurant staff make guacamole.(Chipotle via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Chipotle is testing a robot to help make guacamole.

The machine is called the Autocado, and it can work with up to 25 pounds of avocados.

It slices the fruit open, takes off the skin, removes the core and places the avocado in a bowl.

That’s when a human takes over, adding the other ingredients and completing the process to make guacamole.

According to Chipotle, the Autocado could cut guacamole preparation times in half.

Restaurant representatives say the machine will help their staff a lot, as their restaurants use 100 million pounds of avocados each year.

Chipotle is also testing another robot named Chippy to help teams make tortilla chips.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis spotted in Fergus Falls
Celebrity sighting: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis spotted in Fergus Falls
Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis stopped by the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame
Celebrity sighting in ND: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis visit Medora
Brandi Koffler
Former daycare owner charged on suspicion of fraud
Police Arrest Shooting Suspect - July 13
UPDATE: Gunshots fired into apartment building and Fargo library
SWAT outside a Fargo apartment complex.
UPDATE: SWAT surrounding apartment, four detained

Latest News

This photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows a suspect captured by...
Las Vegas police officer found guilty in string of brazen casino heists could get life sentence
Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on...
Long Island architect charged in 3 of the Gilgo Beach serial killings
Reports of shots fired in south Fargo
UPDATE: Three officers shot in South Fargo
11-year-old suffers severe burns from acid attack on school playground
FILE - Tesla vehicles charge at a station in Emeryville, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022. The Biden...
Biden making $20 billion available from ‘green bank’ for clean energy projects