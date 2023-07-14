UPDATE: Salvation Army reschedules golf scramble in honor of fallen FPD officer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Salvation Army is rescheduling its golf tournament at the Hawley Golf and Country Club in Hawley, MN, to September 8th, 2023.

The event was previously set to take place on July 26, but a public memorial for fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin is now scheduled on that day. The date change is meant to provide the Moorhead Fire Fighters Union and other members of the tournament the opportunity to attend the memorial.

The tournament is a 4-person 18-hole golf scramble. Registration begins at 10:00 a.m. with a shotgun starting at noon. All proceeds will benefit The Salvation Army.

Sponsorship opportunities are available.

For questions, please call Stefan Winkler at (701)520-0347 or email at stefan.winkler@moorheadmn.gov.

