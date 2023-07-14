Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

SWAT surrounding garages, apartment in south Fargo

SWAT outside a Fargo apartment complex.
SWAT outside a Fargo apartment complex.(VNL viewer)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - SWAT is surrounding a south Fargo apartment complex, including garages.

A Valley News Live viewer sent in pictures and videos showing SWAT members with guns drawn outside of the apartment. The viewer tells us she isn’t allowed in her building at the moment.

It’s happening in the 2700 block of 32nd Ave. S. close to where a shooting locked down the Essentia Hospital.

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis spotted in Fergus Falls
Celebrity sighting: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis spotted in Fergus Falls
Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis stopped by the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame
Celebrity sighting in ND: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis visit Medora
Police Arrest Shooting Suspect - July 13
UPDATE: Gunshots fired into apartment building and Fargo library
Brandi Koffler
Former daycare owner charged on suspicion of fraud
Brenda Kartes
Death investigation: Fargo Police still looking for answers 5 years later

Latest News

Source: Gray News Media
Fargo car fire damages nearby garage
Competing in USA Mullet Championship
“Vote for me!”: Local 4-year-old competes for USA Mullet Championship
Police host de-escalation training session open to the public
“Vote for me!”: Local 4-year-old competes for USA Mullet Championship