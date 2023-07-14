Cooking with Cash Wa
The Salvation Army Golf Scramble July 26th
By Jessie Aamodt
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Salvation Army is hosting a 4 person 18-hole golf scramble at the Hawley Golf and Country Club in Hawley, MN on Wednesday July 26th. Registration begins at 10:00AM with a shotgun start at noon. All proceeds will benefit The Salvation Army.

Sponsorship opportunities available.

Questions please call Stefan Winkler at (701)520-0347 or email at stefan.winkler@moorheadmn.gov.

