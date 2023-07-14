Cooking with Cash Wa
UPDATE: Three officers shot in South Fargo

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live is receiving reports of shots fired in south Fargo. KFGO Radio is reporting three police officers were shot, which matches what scanner traffic indicated. They also say two of the officers are in critical condition.

Emergency calls started coming in around 3:00 p.m. Friday afternoon.

There is a large police presence in the area of 25th Street and 9th Avenue South, which is near Big Top Bingo.

Red River Dispatch confirms with Valley News Live that this is not a drill. Avoid area for safety.

Fargo Police, North Dakota Highway Patrol, Fargo Fire Department and ambulances are on scene.

Valley News Live will bring you information as it becomes available.

