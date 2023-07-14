Police host de-escalation training session open to the public

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department oversight board held a meeting Thursday night, where they had a special presentation regarding use of force and de-escalation.

It’s been just over one year since Shane Netterville was shot-and-killed by police after police say he drove his vehicle at an officer. The officers were cleared of any wrong-doing in that case. Which, it seems, doesn’t always mean some people think it means.

Fargo Police have taken critique from both sides. Some say violence is out of hand, and police aren’t doing enough to stop it. Others, like many in attendance tonight, believe they aren’t doing enough to de-escalate.

Community members asked questions ranging from “Whose responsibility is it to de-escalate… is it me as the victim , or you as the oppressor?” to “Can you talk a little bit more about what that decision base training is?”

When Chief David Zibolski was appointed as Fargo’s police chief in October of 2020, it was just a few months after the George Floyd killing in Minneapolis, and he preached transparency and de-escalation. He even explained recently how they’ve had a hard time stopping speeders and street racing, because they often won’t pursue, for fear of putting other people at risk.

On Thursday night, police also explained what the law allows, and how people may not always understand their process.

They believe its important for community members to understand the law in all forms, which is why it was addressed..

“It’s gonna be mostly covering Supreme Court case law, North Dakota century code, as well as our department policy, and how we integrate those documents and decisions with our training for the agency,” Training Officer Ian Kristan said.

Police spoke on what they should do in different situations according to the law and how the laws affect them, as well as opened up to questions from the public regarding the presentation.

FPD is hoping that by adding the session to the public, it will benefit all involved in future situations.

“Some of these status and case laws are very complex and being able to provide information on that, how we interpret that to hopefully foster a better understanding as well as build relationships as well,” Officer Kristan said.

Officers said if any one had any questions, they should reach out to the department to get the answers they’re looking for.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.