North Dakota horse park opens six-date run in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Today is the day for horse racing fans. The North Dakota horse park officially opens their six-date run tonight in Fargo.

The event includes live Thoroughbred and Quarter horse racing starting today and tomorrow, and then again the 22nd-23rd, and the 29th-30th.

Gates open at 3:30 p.m. Fridays, races start at 5:00 p.m. On Saturday gates open at 11:00 a.m. races start at 12:30 p.m.

This year the North Dakota Horse Park is offering something new. This year attendees will be able to place bets from their phone while they are trackside. The process is free, easy, and secure. Users can deposit and cash out winnings each day or keep it in their account all season long. Attendees can also make wagers from their seat and avoid long lines they also wont have to worry about lost wager slips or credit vouchers!

For more information visit ndbets.fastbetmobile.com or you can speak to a mobile wagering expert at the event inside the coverall

