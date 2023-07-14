More arrests made in relation to South Fargo shootout

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Newly obtained court documents, released Friday morning, identify three more people involved in a south Fargo shootout near Essentia Hospital.

Around 6am Friday morning, four people were detained following a SWAT search at the apartment building in the 2700 block of 32nd Ave. S.

18-year-old Mario Lighthall was arrested for Aggravated Reckless Endangerment for firing a firearm several times and Terrorizing. Also arrested in connection to the case are 18-year-old Tavon Baskin of Fargo, 20-year-old Jaymon Hurd-Moore, also of Fargo, and 19-year-old Chad Wollery for reckless endangerment. Baskin is facing charges of possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. Hurd-Moore faces charges of possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Police say on July 6th, the day of the shooting, witnesses saw a vehicle with North Dakota license plates “2BLESS” reverse out of a parking lot spot next to the Carlson Library. The vehicle quickly crashed into a yellow barrier. Surveillance video also picked up a male dressed in all red clothing, and another male in all white clothing, walking around the parking, looking for that vehicle. Shortly after, video surveillance shows a silver Aurora pull up, and a third man dressed in all black gets out and walks towards the nearby apartment complex. Documents say the male dressed in all black and the male dressed in all white are seen on the video shooting at each other.

Police say on July 10th, four days after the shooting, the driver of the “2BLESS” vehicle contacted police to tell them what happened. The female driver, along with her female passenger told police that they went to the area to “see some boys”. The driver told police that a male wearing a white T-shirt, later identified as Mario Lighthall, came to the window of her vehicle and was “messing with her car”. The driver told police that Lighthall asked for a ride, but that she told him no. She told police Lighthall then showed the female some cash, she grabbed the money as a joke, and that Lighthall started to assault her with a pistol. During the alleged assault, she crashed into a pole while trying to drive away.

The driver’s female passenger’s statement to police lined up with the driver’s. She told police that after the crash, she got in the driver’s seat of “2BLESS” and circled the parking lot about nine times. The female told police she knew the men involved from Dakota High School.

Court documents say officers found bullet strikes at the main entrance of the library, as well as nearby garages and apartments. A tenant in a third-floor apartment reported that a bullet went through several walls and came to rest in the wall in a bedroom. A man who was leaving the library told police he heard something “whizzing” by him and then striking the library wall.

Police say a juvenile was also arrested in the case, and will face charges in juvenile court for their involvement in this incident.

