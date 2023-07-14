Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Fargo Joblist

Man found guilty on several drug charges in Polk Co. case

Mohamed Ahmed
Mohamed Ahmed(Polk County, MN Jail)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man was found guilty of several drug charges stemming back to a case involving 800 fentanyl pills.

The Polk County Attorney’s office says 34-year-old Mohamed Ahmed of East Grand Forks, MN was found guilty of several first degree controlled substance sale crimes and several possession of controlled substance crimes.

Several agencies worked on the case involving Ahmed and multiple other people in Minnesota and the grand cities. Authorities say it involves the largest seizure of 800 fentanyl pills that were light blue and had an ‘M’ printed on one side and a ‘30′ on the other.

Officials say the pills are very dangerous and caused multiple overdoses and deaths in the Grand Forks area.

Ahmed will be sentenced on Sept. 19, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis spotted in Fergus Falls
Celebrity sighting: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis spotted in Fergus Falls
Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis stopped by the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame
Celebrity sighting in ND: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis visit Medora
Police Arrest Shooting Suspect - July 13
UPDATE: Gunshots fired into apartment building and Fargo library
Brandi Koffler
Former daycare owner charged on suspicion of fraud
Brenda Kartes
Death investigation: Fargo Police still looking for answers 5 years later

Latest News

NDT - VNL Deal of the Week: Vampire Penguin - July 14
NDT - Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library - July 14
NDT - National Parks and Recreation Month - July 13
NDT - Anheuser Busch Partners with Farm Rescue - July 14