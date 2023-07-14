Man found guilty on several drug charges in Polk Co. case

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man was found guilty of several drug charges stemming back to a case involving 800 fentanyl pills.

The Polk County Attorney’s office says 34-year-old Mohamed Ahmed of East Grand Forks, MN was found guilty of several first degree controlled substance sale crimes and several possession of controlled substance crimes.

Several agencies worked on the case involving Ahmed and multiple other people in Minnesota and the grand cities. Authorities say it involves the largest seizure of 800 fentanyl pills that were light blue and had an ‘M’ printed on one side and a ‘30′ on the other.

Officials say the pills are very dangerous and caused multiple overdoses and deaths in the Grand Forks area.

Ahmed will be sentenced on Sept. 19, 2023.

