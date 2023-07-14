Major improvements coming to area interstates to accommodate growth

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo metro area has grown by nearly 18-percent since 2010, and that growth will likely be accompanied by some growing pains. According to an interstate operations analysis data from FM Metro COG, the population of the metro area has grown from 209,000 to over 246,000.

The purpose of the Interstate Operations Analysis and Plan for Future Improvements is to determine short, mid, and long-range improvements to ensure the interstate system is reliable, safe, and efficient. Both MnDOT and NDDOT anticipate reconstruction projects within the next decade and this plan helps identify the need and timeline of such projects.

The boundaries of the study include I-29 from 100th Avenue South to Argusville (Cass County 4), and I-94 from Cass County 15 (165th Ave SE interchange, also known as Exit 340 – Kindred) to MN 336/Clay County Highway 11.

The study included peak hours for slowdowns on the interstates. On Interstate-94 in the morning, the most delays happen eastbound between Sheyenne Street and I-29, and westbound between 8th Street and 45th Street. Evening delays on I-94 happened most often eastbound between Sheyenne Street and 8th Street and westbound between 25th Street and Sheyenne Street.

On Interstate-29 in the morning, slowdowns were most prevalent northbound between 32nd Avenue South and Main Avenue, and southbound near 12th Avenue North. The study found no major congestion for drivers heading north during the evening commute, but noted the biggest slowdowns between 12th Avenue North and I-94 for people going southbound.

The FM Metro COG Transportation Committee found that if the interstates are not modified for future growth, severe congestion will become a problem on I-29 from Main Avenue to 52nd Avenue and on I-94 from I-29 to 8th Street.

The Fargo-Moorhead Metropolitan Council of Governments (FM Metro COG) Transportation Committee has approved a final draft for major improvements to the interstate systems in the Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo area. The near, mid and long-term projects are listed below and more detail can be found here.

Near-Term Projects

I-94 EB Exit to 8th Street: This project modifies the EB exit ramp lane from a single lane to two lanes at 8th Street. This project is intended to improve EB I-94 lane utilization by allowing traffic destined for the 8th Street exit to use lane 2 or 3. Project Cost: $0.5-0.6 Million

Flyover Expansion to 25th Street: This project extends the 2-lane flyover from SB I-29 to EB I-94 to 25th Street by widening the existing ramp and adding an auxiliary lane between I-29 & 25th Street. This project is intended to reduce congestion and improve reliability along SB I-29 and at the I-29 to EB I-94 connection within the system interchange during the PM peak period. This project is planned for construction in 2023. Project Cost: $4.6 Million

New Interchange at 64th Avenue S: This project adds a new interchange at I-29 & 64th Avenue S. Due to proximity of the 64th Avenue S interchange to 52nd Avenue S, the study team recommends the consideration of C-D Roads that tie in with the 52nd Avenue S ramps to the south. Short C-D Roads would shift all weaving movements off of I 29 mainline lanes, improving the longevity of the improvement before operational issues arise from short weave segments. This project is being studied independently by City of Fargo and is planned for construction in 2025. Project Cost: $18.2 Million

I-29 Expansion (Between I-94 & 52nd Ave S): This project adds I-29 mainline capacity from I-29 to 52nd Avenue S. This project is needed in the near-term due to the current and expected growth in south Fargo. This project is also needed to connect to future C-D roads associated with the 64th & 76th Avenue S interchange alternatives. Project Cost: $14.7-18.0 Million

I-94 Auxiliary Lane (Between Weigh Station & MN 336): This project adds an auxiliary lane between the truck weigh station and exit loop ramp to NB MN 336. This project was developed through the first responder and freight focus groups that noted the number of near misses and large speed differentials between trucks entering I-94 and users trying to exit to MN 336. Project Cost: $1.7-2.1 Million

40th Avenue N Interchange Reconfiguration: This project includes a reconfiguration of the I-29 & 40th Avenue N interchange. This project is intended to improve safety and provide longterm operational benefits for the growing industrial land uses near the interchange. Specifically, an emphasis on reducing the potential of wrongway drivers on I-29. This project is being studied independently by North Dakota DOT and is planned for construction in 2026. Project Cost: $17.6-21.5 Million

52nd Avenue S / 60th Avenue S Widening (Between University & US 75): This project includes widening the 52nd Avenue S / 60th Avenue S from University Drive to 8th Street (US 75). During the 2022 construction season, this route was heavily used as an alternative route to bypass construction on I-94. This project would be completed in anticipation for I-94 full reconstruction activities beginning in 2031.

I-94 Shoulder Widening through Moorhead: This project stemmed from recent to fatalities along I-94 in 2022 and discussions with City of Moorhead, Minnesota DOT District 4, the first responders focus group. Limited shoulder width along I-94 through Moorhead can cause issues during weather events and construction activities. Weather Events: Blowing & Drifting snow can essentially “remove” the existing outside shoulder during winter months. Disabled vehicles sometimes block a portion of the outside lane on I-94 causing unsafe conditions for travelers and first responders. Construction: Due to limited shoulder width, minor construction activities are required to close a lane of traffic since traffic cannot be shifted laterally onto a portion of a shoulder. Full-depth shoulder widening between the Red River and MN 336 in the near-term would also provide construction staging flexibility during the midterm reconstruction of I-94 through Moorhead.

Mid-Term Projects

I-94 Expansion to 6 Basic Lanes (Between Sheyenne Street & I-29): This project adds one basic freeway lane in each direction between Sheyenne Street and I-29. In the WB direction, this project removes the existing lane drop within the system interchange. This project, combined with ramp metering, is intended to reduce congestion and improve reliability west of I-29, specifically at the weave locations between I-29 & 45th Street. Project Cost: $10.7-13.1

I-94 Expansion to 8 Basic Lanes (Between I-29 & 8th Street): This project adds one basic freeway lane in each direction between I-29 and 8th Street. This project will improve the utilization of both flyover lanes from SB I-29 to EB I-94 since the outside lane will not drop at 25th Street. This project, combined with ramp metering, is intended to reduce congestion and improve reliability in the core of I 94 through Fargo. Project Cost: $23.7 -$29.0 million

I-94 Expansion to 6 Basic Lanes (Between 8th Street & Mn 336) & 20th Street Reconfiguration: This project adds one basic freeway lane in each direction between 8th Street & MN 336. This project will improve day-today operations and provide flexibility for staging traffic during routine maintenance or lane closures due to weather events or disabled vehicles. This project, combined with ramp metering, is intended to reduce congestion and improve reliability on I-94 through Moorhead. As shown in Figure 5.14, the study team recommends expansion between 8th Street and 34th Street in the mid-term, with a long-term goal of extending the expansion out to MN 336. The 20th Street reconfiguration, would occur concurrently with the I-94 reconstruction and expansion. Lateral clearance under the 20th Street and the BNSF railroad bridges need to be improved via bridge replacements for mainline expansion to occur. This interchange reconfiguration is being studied independently by City of Moorhead and Metro COG. Project Cost: $11.8 - 14.4 Million

I-29 Braided Ramps (Between 13th Avenue S & I-94): This project would remove the I-29 weavings section between 13th Avenue S and I-94 by adding bridges over the entry / exit ramps to 13th Avenue S. As shown in green in Figure 5.15 and Figure 5.16, slip ramps between the I-94 ramps and 13th Avenue S ramps are included in this project. These are included to provide full access for all movements and to not restrict movements between I-94 and 13th Avenue S. This project is intended to provide long-term operational and safety benefits by removing weaving conflict points. Project Cost: $28.7 - 35.1 Million

I-94 & Main Ave Improvements (Including 13th Avenue S I-94 Overpass): This project would provide more direct access from I-94 to areas of West Fargo. Although this study did not identify operational deficiencies at the Main Avenue interchange, the City of West Fargo anticipates significant development pressures north and south of the Main Avenue interchange once the Diversion is completed. Local access needs and connectivity to/from I-94 would be improved considerably with an interchange reconfiguration. Project Cost: $29.3-35.8 Million

Long-Term Projects

I-29 Auxiliary Lanes (Between 12th Avenue N & Main Ave): This project would add auxiliary lanes between the upstream loop entrance ramps and downstream exit ramps on I-29 between 12th Ave N and Main Ave. This project is intended to provide more acceleration distance for loop entrance ramps while reducing congestion along I-29.

Braided NB Loop Ramp (At I-29 / I-94 System Interchange): This project would remove the NB I-29 weaving section by adding a bridge over the EB I-94 to NB I-29 loop ramp at the system interchange. This project is intended to provide long-term operational and safety benefits by removing weaving conflict points.

New Interchange at 76th Avenue S: This project adds a new interchange at I-29 & 76th Avenue S. Due to proximity of the 76th Avenue S interchange to the planned 64th Avenue S interchange, the study team recommends the consideration of C-D Roads that tie in the 64th Avenue S and 76th Avenue S interchanges with the 52nd Avenue S ramps to the south. C-D Roads would shift all weaving movements off of I 29 mainline lanes, keeping the I-29 mainline lanes at acceptable LOS. This project is being studied independently by City of Fargo and Horace.

100th Avenue S Improvements: This project includes a reconfiguration of the I-29 & 100th Avenue S interchange. This project is intended to update the design of the interchange from rural to urban standards as development expands into south Fargo. This project will improve safety and provide long-term operational benefits. Project Cost: $17.6 - 21.5 Million

FM Metro COG says the implementation plan is intended to be a dynamic document that is refined every 5-10 years. It is anticipated that the near-term projects are currently the highest priority needs on the Interstate system, and the project development process on those projects will be initiated or continue before the next update of this plan.

