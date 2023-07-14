Cooking with Cash Wa
The Lutheran Women’s Missionary League Grants $100,000 to Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch(Dakota Boys Ranch)
By Jessie Aamodt
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch will receive $100,000 from the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, also known as Lutheran Women in Mission, to support a capital campaign to build a Chapel on its Bismarck, ND campus. They state this project fills a crucial gap in spiritual care, with the building of a chapel designed to be a healing space for boys and girls working to overcome the effects of significant childhood trauma.

The Ranch’s Spiritual Life Program is offered to all children who enter into care. Residents are invited and encouraged to participate in Chapel, Christian education, and Spiritual Life groups, as well as to meet individually with an on-campus Chaplain or Spiritual Life Specialist. They are also invited to minister to others by working with the elderly, attending Bible camp, volunteering in the community during special events, and more.

They state the christian values children learn at the Ranch aid in their healing, provide a foundation of hope, and help them to be successful in their treatment.  Those lessons often stay with them through their entire lives, helping to positively shape and influence their future.

Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch is a Christ-centered residential treatment and educational center for children and their families. They help the most troubled, complicated, and amazing kids by providing best-in-class psychiatric therapy and trauma-informed care, where they look kids in the eye, walk with them, and help them become their best selves. In addition to Residential Treatment Facilities in Fargo, Bismarck, and Minot, the Ranch provides Outpatient Psychiatric and Psychological Services, and Spiritual Life Programs. Their on-campus school, Dakota Memorial School (DMS), provides individualized education for kids who have psychiatric, behavioral, and trauma issues.

The Lutheran Women’s Missionary League (LWML) is the leading women’s organization of The Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod. Since 1942, LWML has focused on affirming each woman’s relationship with Christ, encouraging and equipping women to live out their Christian lives in active mission ministries, and supporting global missions.

