It’s Back! Wildfire Smoke Brings Hazy Skies & Poor Air Quality Today

FRIDAY:

Wildfire smoke will start working it’s way to the surface Friday with the passage of a cold front. The cooler, sinking air behind the front will help to draw down smoke from aloft. An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Minnesota starting at 8 a.m. Friday through 3 p.m. Saturday. Air quality in the Dakotas will also be poor during that time, but a reminder that there is no reporting agency for the state of ND when it comes to our air quality.

Morning lows Friday will be mild in the 50s and low 60s with a few passing clouds. Highs in the afternoon warm into the upper 70s to mid 80s - very close to seasonal averages. Winds will be out of the west-northwest and may gust over 25 mph at times.

As for Friday precipitation, there may be some showers and storms in eastern ND/southern Valley in the morning. There will also be some hit-and-miss showers and storms in the afternoon. Coverage will be spotty.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

THIS WEEKEND: Temperatures cool down just a bit as we head into the weekend in the 70s to near 80 both days. It is looking mostly dry both weekend days, but it looks breezy as well with wind gusts 25-30 mph. A spotty passing shower or two can’t be ruled out but nothing will be organized or widespread.

NEXT WEEK: Expect things to heat up! Temperatures in the near 80 range Monday will climb for some to the low 90s by the middle of the week. A few thunderstorms will be possible, especially on Tuesday night through Wednesday. We will keep an eye on this risk and let you know if you need that First Alert heads-up to any severe storms.

