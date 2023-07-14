Fargo man arrested for attempted murder for allegedly attacking another man

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A Fargo man is now in jail after police allege he attacked and threatened to kill another man.

Fargo Police was called out for a report of a disturbance in the 1400 block of 35th St. S around 12:45 a.m. Friday morning. When officers arrived, a male victim was waiting for officers in a nearby parking lot.

The victim told police that 29-year-old Mohamed Abdillahi, of Fargo, invited the victim back to his apartment to socialize. When the pair got to the apartment, the victim says Abdillahi attacked him. He told police Abdillahi wrapped his hand around the man’s neck and bit him several times. According to the report, police say Abdillahi also threatened to kill the victim.

The victim was able to free himself and fled the apartment before calling authorities.

Abdillahi is booked in the Cass County Jail on attempted murder, aggravated assault, Felonious Restraint, and Terrorizing charges.

