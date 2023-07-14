Fargo car fire damages nearby garage

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating a car fire that damaged a nearby garage.

The call came in around 2:15 a.m. on Friday, July 14 to the 1500 block of 5th St. N.

Fire officials say the car is a total loss and siding on the nearby garage is melted from the heat.

Dispatch logs show crews stayed on scene for about an hour and a half.

The fire department says it’s investigating the cause of the fire since the car hadn’t been used in a while.

No one was hurt.

