Fargo car fire damages nearby garage
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating a car fire that damaged a nearby garage.
The call came in around 2:15 a.m. on Friday, July 14 to the 1500 block of 5th St. N.
Fire officials say the car is a total loss and siding on the nearby garage is melted from the heat.
Dispatch logs show crews stayed on scene for about an hour and a half.
The fire department says it’s investigating the cause of the fire since the car hadn’t been used in a while.
No one was hurt.
