Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Fargo Joblist

Arrest made in connection with Robert De Niro’s grandson’s death, reports say

FILE - Robert De Niro, left, and his daughter Drena De Niro appear at the 20th annual Hollywood...
FILE - Robert De Niro, left, and his daughter Drena De Niro appear at the 20th annual Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Nov. 6, 2016. Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, a grandson of Robert De Niro and Diahnne Abbott, died at age 19 earlier this month. His mother, Drena De Niro, announced the news Monday in an Instagram post. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) - A 20-year-old woman is facing charges in connection with the suspected overdose death of Robert De Niro’s grandson, news outlets in New York reported.

Sofia Haley Marks was arrested Thursday evening on federal drug distribution charges, law enforcement sources told the media.

ABC7 in New York said the woman is believed to have sold drugs to 19-year-old Leandro De Niro Rodriguez before his death.

Marks is expected to appear Friday in federal court, NBC New York reported.

De Niro Rodriguez was found dead in his Lower Manhattan apartment on July 2.

His mother, Drena De Niro, announced his death the following day on Instagram and blamed drugs, though an official cause of death hasn’t been released in the case.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis spotted in Fergus Falls
Celebrity sighting: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis spotted in Fergus Falls
Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis stopped by the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame
Celebrity sighting in ND: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis visit Medora
Police Arrest Shooting Suspect - July 13
UPDATE: Gunshots fired into apartment building and Fargo library
Brandi Koffler
Former daycare owner charged on suspicion of fraud
Brenda Kartes
Death investigation: Fargo Police still looking for answers 5 years later

Latest News

India launched its third lunar mission on Friday, seeking to become the fourth country to...
Crowds cheer as India launches a lander and rover to explore the moon’s south pole
IRS leaders said they collected $38 million in delinquent taxes from more than 175 high-income...
IRS says it collected $38 million from more than 175 high-income tax delinquents
Mohamed Ahmed
Man found guilty on several drug charges in Polk Co. case
NDT - National Parks and Recreation Month - July 13