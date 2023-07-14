Cooking with Cash Wa
88-year-old Hope, ND man dead after crash in Barnes County

(MGN online)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BARNES COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An 88-year-old Hope, ND man is dead after the vehicle he was riding in flipped in Barnes County. Highway Patrol says at 3:51 PM, a Chevy Cobalt-- driven by 84-year-old Marlene Wixon of Hope-- was heading south on 125th Ave SE just west of Pillsbury.

Highway Patrol says Wixon lost control of the vehicle and ran off the road into the east ditch. The vehicle overturned and came to rest on it’s wheels facing north. The 88-year-old male passenger was treated on scene for his injuries sustained in the crash. He was transported to CHI Mercy Hospital in Valley City where he pronounced deceased.

Marlene was transported to CHI Mercy Hospital for minor injuries sustained in the crash. Both occupants were not wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

