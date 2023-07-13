Woman stabbed twice in south Fargo stabbing case, court docs allege

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Just after 4:00pm on Tuesday, July 11th, emergency crews were called to an apartment complex in the 1300 block of 32nd St. S. in Fargo to report that a female was hanging outside of a window, yelling for help with blood dripping from her neck.

Police say the victim was taken to Sanford Hospital with two stab sounds, one to her right chin and one on the left-side of her head.

Court documents say the night before the alleged stabbing, the woman and her female roommate went to the Grand Inn where they met 42-year-old Willshaun Boxley. The documents say the three of them went back to the women’s apartment to hang out. After one of the women went to her room to go to bed, the documents explain that Boxley went into the other bedroom with the other woman. The roommate told police, she woke up to find her roommate laying on the ground in the bathroom, bloody, screaming and with Boxley standing over her with a knife in his hand.

Documents say the woman was able to get up and lock herself in her bedroom while the other woman left to call 911. When the roommate returned, Boxley was gone.

Police found on scene blood stains in the bathroom, the hallway leading from the bathroom to the woman’s bedroom, and on an opened window. An arrest warrant was issued for Willshaun Boxley for Aggravated Assault and Terrorizing. Boxley has since been found and taken into custody.

Previous reporting linked here.

