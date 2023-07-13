Cooking with Cash Wa
West Fargo Police Department to Host Annual Night to Unite Event Tuesday, Aug. 1(West Fargo Police Department Press Release)
By Jessie Aamodt
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Department is set to hold the annual Night to Unite event 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at South Elmwood Park in West Fargo.

This yearly event brings community members together to have fun while learning about the different public safety agencies in the metro. The event will fill South Elmwood Park with demonstrations, food trucks, activities for all ages, informational booths and more.

“Our department looks forward to another amazing Night to Unite event,” said Chief of Police Denis Otterness. “This event is a great opportunity to engage with our residents, strengthen relationships and come together as a community.”

This year’s lineup for demonstrations includes the West Fargo Police Department, the K-9 Unit, SWAT team, bomb squad, the West Fargo Fire Department and accelerant detection K-9 Mika, and more. Other activities include a live DJ, activities, and meet and greets with police. This is a free, family friendly event.

Attendees will receive bingo cards to complete activities throughout the event. Once completed, the bingo cards can be turned in to be entered into a prize drawing, including a bike giveaway.

For more information about Night to Unite and the West Fargo Police Department, connect on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @WestFargoPolice.

