Trollwood musical ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ canceled July 13 & 14

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Due to extreme damage to the set from tonight’s thunderstorm, Trollwood Performing Arts School is cancelling the performances of its Mainstage Musical Singin’ in the Rain scheduled for tonight, Thursday, July 13 and tomorrow night, Friday, July 14.

The status of future performances is unknown at this time. Trollwood is assessing the situation and will have more information Friday.

Tickets for Thursday and Friday’s performances will be honored for future performances, but our box office is unable to make exchanges at this time. Our box office will contact those with tickets for canceled performances as soon as we have more information.

