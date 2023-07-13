Cooking with Cash Wa
Rooftop bar at Hotel Donaldson offers unforgettable experience

Guests can try a menu filled with small bites and eclectic signature cocktails.
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Sky Prairie Rooftop Cocktail Lounge at Hotel Donaldson has officially been open for about a month. It’s the newest hotspot providing spectacular views and an exclusive menu.

Guests can try a menu filled with small bites and eclectic signature cocktails. The General Manager says it’s the place to be if you’re looking to experience a different type of atmosphere.

Sky Prairie is open every day starting at 4 p.m. It’s inside Hotel Donaldson located at 101 N Broadway.

