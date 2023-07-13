Man found dead inside van stuck in a slough

NEAR EDGELEY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating the death of a man after his body was found unresponsive in a vehicle stuck in a slough.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says they were called to the crash around 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12 to a field off Hwy. 281 near Edgeley.

Authorities say it appears a van went into the ditch and continued driving into a field until it was stuck in a slough 400 feet from the road.

The driver of the van was identified as a 59-year-old man from Edgeley. He was found unresponsive on scene and pronounced dead.

Officials say they’re unsure of the exact time of the crash, it remains under investigation.

