Former priest takes plea deal in sexual assault case

Neil Pfeifer takes plea deal in Stutsman County Court on Thursday, July 13.
Neil Pfeifer takes plea deal in Stutsman County Court on Thursday, July 13.
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A former Jamestown priest changed his plea on Thursday morning, the day his trial was supposed to start for accusations of sexual exploitation.

Neil Joseph Pfeifer pleaded guilty to misdemeanor sexual assault and a felony charge of sexual exploitation by a therapist was dismissed. A second charge of sexual exploitation by a therapist was also previously dismissed.

Neil Pfeifer
Pfeifer was arrested on February 1, 2023, after a woman came forward saying she had committed sexual acts with Pfeifer who was a “spiritual director.”

The woman gave a victim impact statement on Thursday, saying she has contemplated suicide, experienced recurring nightmares of being in the church, and feelings of isolation from her family.

After learning of the charges against Pfeifer, the Fargo Diocese released the following statement:

“The Diocese of Fargo learned of this allegation after receiving the prior allegation of misconduct from Jamestown. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement, and I encourage anyone with additional information to contact law enforcement officials. Any and all sexual misconduct by those who work for the Church is unacceptable and contrary to our Faith and life in Christ. We continue to pray for all involved.”

Bishop John Folda

Our Valley News Live reporter at Thursday’s hearing says Pfeifer was held for a time after the hearing and had to be escorted out through the basement of the courthouse due to concerns about a vehicle circling the courthouse.

According to Stutsman County Court documents, Pfeifer was sentenced to serve 9 days in jail, or he can complete 50 hours of community service by September 15. If the community service hours aren’t met, he is ordered to check into the Stutsman County Courthouse on September 15.

Details on Jamestown priest arrested on sexual exploitation charges
One of two sexual exploitation cases dismissed against local priest

UPDATE: Man arrested in connection to Fargo stabbing

