Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Former daycare owner charged on suspicion of fraud

Court documents say the former owner allegedly inflated the number of children attending the child care center on a grant application.
(WLBT)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The former owner of Beginnings Child Care and Preschool is charged with Theft-Deception after she allegedly inflated the number of children attending her institution resulting in receiving additional federal grant funding.

Court documents revealed that the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services alerted the West Fargo Police Department about the suspected fraud in February. According to the report, an ND DHHS administrator alleged Brandi Koffler, of West Fargo, had falsely increased the number of children attending the childcare center between September 2021 and July 2022.

Court documents say the false claim resulted in the center receiving about $50,000 in federal grant funding. The ND DHHS report stated during the time of the fraudulent activity, an American Resuce Child Care grant application submitted by Koffler indicated there were 133 children enrolled.

On September 23, 2021, ND DHHS conducted an unscheduled visit to Beginnings Child Care. The report states during the visit, they learned only 61 kids were actually enrolled and only 50 kids were present on that date.

An ND DHHS administrator told WFPD that Koffler’s computed had been “wiped out” after they say they were unable to get any records.

The West Fargo child care center is now under new management. The institution was set to shut down in September 2022. Public records show the center was evicted from its location after Koffler failed to consistently pay rent over several years, racking up $330,000 in owed debt.

Koffler is expected in court in August.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis stopped by the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame
Celebrity sighting in ND: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis visit Medora
Suad Mohamed Ali
Court documents say mother suffocated 3-year-old girl who was “continuously crying”
Missing fisherman’s body found in MN lake
Aerial mosquito spraying scheduled for Fargo & West Fargo postponed
UPDATE: Man arrested in connection to Fargo stabbing
UPDATE: Man arrested in connection to Fargo stabbing

Latest News

Willshaun Boxley
Woman stabbed twice in south Fargo stabbing case, court docs allege
West Fargo Police Department to Host Annual Night to Unite Event Tuesday, Aug. 1
West Fargo Police Department to Host Annual Night to Unite Event Tuesday, Aug. 1
stock graphic
Man found dead inside van stuck in a slough
Sky Prairie Rooftop- July 13
Rooftop bar at Hotel Donaldson offers unforgettable experience