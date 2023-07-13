First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Severe Thunderstorms

THURSDAY FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Thunderstorms are firing and a few have become severe with large hail to around 1″ in diameter and gusty straight-line winds the primary threats. Most of the storms are moving southeast at 40 mph. A couple of thunderstorms may split and move more easterly or even northeasterly.

It’s fair season, and many will be out at the Downtown Fargo Street Fair, The Red River Valley Fair, the Pennington County Fair, etc. while storms are moving through. We have raised a First Alert Weather Day to bring heightened awareness for the threat for severe thunderstorms.

Hazards from storms that develop through this evening will be large hail 1+” in diameter and damaging wind gusts 60+ mph. The risk of tornadoes is quite low, but not zero.

Storms look to exit our region to the southeast just before sunset, around 8-9pm.

Make sure to stay weather aware and have your VNL Weather App for the latest updates and any watch/warning info, especially if you have plans outdoors.

Wildfire smoke will start working it’s way to the surface tonight into Friday with the passage of a cold front. The cooler, sinking air behind the front will help to draw down smoke from aloft. An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Minnesota starting at 8 a.m. Friday through 3 p.m. Saturday. Air quality in the Dakota will also be poor during that time.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

FRIDAY: The cold front moves through Friday. There may still be lingering isolated showers and rumbles. Morning lows Friday will be mild in the 50s and low 60s thanks to cloud cover. Highs in the afternoon warm into the upper 70s to mid 80s - very close to seasonal averages. Winds will be out of the west-northwest and may gust over 25 mph at times.

THIS WEEKEND: Temperatures cool down just a bit as we head into the weekend in the 70s to near 80 both days. It is looking mostly dry both weekend days, but it looks breezy as well with wind gusts 25-30 mph. A spotty passing shower or two can’t be ruled out but nothing will be organized or widespread.

NEXT WEEK: Expect things to heat up! Temperatures in the near 80 range Monday will climb for some to the low 90s by the middle of the week. A few thunderstorms will be possible, especially on Tuesday night through Wednesday. We will keep an eye on this risk and let you know if you need that First Alert heads-up to any severe storms.

