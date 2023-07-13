First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Severe Storms Possible

THURSDAY FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: It will be a relatively quiet start to the day with morning lows in the 50s to near 60. A shower or two can’t be ruled out, but most areas will be on the dry side through the morning.

By mid afternoon, a cold front moves through from the northwest to the southeast and the chance for storms increases. It’s fair season.... and many will be out at the Downtown Fargo Street Fair, The Red River Valley Fair, the Pennington County Fair, etc... while storms are moving through. We have raised a First Alert Weather Day to bring heightened awareness for the threat for severe thunderstorms.

Hazards from storms that develop will be large hail 1+” in diameter and damaging wind gusts 60+ mph.

Make sure to stay weather aware and have your VNL Weather App for the latest updates and any watch/warning info, especially if you have plans outdoors.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

FRIDAY: The cold front exits and Friday. However, there may still be lingering isolates showers and rumbles. Morning lows Friday will be mild in the 50s and low 60s thanks to cloud cover. Highs in the afternoon warm into the upper 70s to mid 80s - very close to seasonal averages.

THIS WEEKEND: Temperatures cool down just a bit as we head into the weekend in the 70s to near 80 both days. It is looking mostly dry both weekend days, but it looks breezy as well. A spotty passing shower or two can’t be ruled out but nothing will be organized or widespread.

NEXT WEEK: Expect things to heat up! Temperatures in the near 80 range Monday will climb for some to the low 90s by the middle of the week. A few thunderstorms will be possible, especially on Wednesday and Thursday.

