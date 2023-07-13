Death investigation: Fargo Police still looking for answers 5 years later

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Five years after her unexpected death, Fargo Police and several other agencies are still trying to find answers about the death of a Fargo woman.

Brenda Kartes walked away from a halfway house in Fargo on July 12, 2018 and never returned. Her body was found by the Red River on August 22, 2019.

Kartes’ parents believe then 32-year-old Brenda was murdered, telling Valley News Live in 2020, “She was fearing for her life,” Brenda’s mother Lynn said.

“She told us that more than once. We tried to get it out of her who it was and she goes, ‘I can’t tell you because I don’t want to put you in jeopardy,’” Brenda’s father Dale said.

Brenda was at Centre Inc. in Fargo for court-ordered treatment to recover from mental illness and drug addiction.

Fargo Police still have not classified Brenda’s death as a homicide, calling it a “death investigation.” Fargo Police, ND Bureau of Criminal Investigation, US Marshals Service, US Homeland Security and the FBI continue to investigation.

If you have any information about Brenda’s death, you can text a tip to 847411 using the keyword FARGOPD or you can call the Criminal Investigations Unit at 701-241-1405. You can remain anonymous with your tip if you wish.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.