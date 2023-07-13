Community attempts to comprehend child’s death

PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The community of Pelican Rapids is attempting to comprehend a recent violent crime, after a 27-year-old Pelican Rapids resident was arrested and charged with murder and child abuse.

The violent crime has left the community in disbelief, after Newly released court documents have shed light on the harrowing events that unfolded.

Otter Tail County deputies say around 9:40 p.m. on July 10, they responded to a home at 345 River Road in Pelican Rapids, for a report of a 3-year-old girl that was unresponsive.

Deputies say when they got to the home, Ibrahim Ali was kneeling and shouting over the girl, who was lying on the living room floor. Deputies say the girl was unresponsive and had no pulse. Court documents say Ibrahim told police that, “she killed her” in reference to the girl’s mother, 27-year-old Suad Mohamed Ali.

Suad Ali told deputies that she placed her hand over the child’s mouth and suffocated her after the child was continuously crying. Suad Ali also told deputies that she tried to stab her daughter earlier in the night with a knife, but that she didn’t harm the girl. Deputies say they did find a knife on the arm of a couch in the living room.

During CPR, deputies say the child vomited and turned her head to the side, adding that while CPR was given, Suad Ali admitted to shaking and suffocating the child, while smiling the entire time CPR was performed. The girl was taken to Essentia St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes where she passed away.

Hamse Mohammed lives in the neighborhood where the incident took place, and described the sudden and chaotic scene as an influx of police officers arrived at the scene.

“We seen one cop goes right past didn’t stop at the stop sign or nothing right.” Mohammed said. “Out of nowhere like 10 more cops came, it was crazy.”

The senseless act of violence has left many struggling to comprehend the tragedy. As the community grapples with the horrifying event, they fondly remember the young life cut tragically short.

“She was like a normal kid, you know, on the playground playing and having fun. Mohammed said. “Everyone is sad,”

Through further interviews, Suad Ali also told deputies that she punched her daughter in the throat, and laid on top of her while she was face down on the floor to quiet her.

Suad Ali has been charged with Murder in the Second Degree and Murder in the Third Degree.

