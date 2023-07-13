Cooking with Cash Wa
Celebrity sighting: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis spotted in Fergus Falls

The couple had been seen earlier in Medora
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis spotted in Fergus Falls(Valley News Live viewer)
By Justin Betti
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FERGUS FALLS, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Just a day after being spotted in Medora, ND, celebrity power couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were spotted at a Fergus Falls, MN drive-through.

Workers at the Caribou Coffee posted a selfie with the actors on social media.

The “That ‘70s Show” stars had earlier been spotted at the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame and Medora Musical.

No word on where they were headed next.

