Quieter Evening... First Alert Weather Day for Storms Tomorrow

THIS EVENING: Expect decreasing clouds and light wind from west to east into the evening. Not as chilly tonight. Overnight lows will dip into the 50s to 60 by morning.

THURSDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: It will be a relatively quiet start to the day with morning lows in the 50s to near 60. There may be a passing shower in a few of our MN counties, with dry conditions across ND. Showers continue to exit east through the morning and we stay quiet into the early afternoon as temperatures warm into the 70s and low 80s. By mid afternoon, a cold front moves through from the northwest to the southeast and the chance for storms increases. It’s Fair Season.... and because so many will be out at the Fargo Street Fair, The Red River Valley Fair, the Marshall County Fair, etc... we have declared Thursday a First Alert Weather Day. Hazards from storms that develop will be large hail 1+” in diameter and damaging wind gusts 60+ mph. Make sure to stay Weather Aware and have your VNL Weather App for the latest updates and any watch/warning info, especially if you have plans outdoors.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

FRIDAY: The cold front exits and Friday is looking quieter. However, there may still be lingering isolates showers and rumbles. Morning lows Friday will be mild in the 50s and low 60s thanks to cloud cover. Highs in the afternoon warm into the upper 70s to mid 80s - very close to seasonal averages.

THIS WEEKEND: Temperatures cool down just a bit as we head into the weekend in the 70s to near 80 both days. It is looking mostly dry both weekend days, but it looks breezy as well. A spotty passing shower or two can’t be ruled out but nothing will be organized or widespread.

NEXT WEEK: Expect things to heat up! Temperatures in the near 80 range Monday will climb for some to the low 90s by the middle of the week. A few thunderstorms will be possible, especially on Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.