Public memorial service for Mark Knutson to be held on Saturday

Mark Knutson
Mark Knutson(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Family, friends and community members are sharing memories of Mark Knutson since learning of his passing on Sunday, July 9. Many are calling him a visionary who followed his dreams and inspired hundreds, if not thousands, of others to dream big and pursue their goals.

A public memorial service is planned for Knutson on Saturday, July 15 at 2:00 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church in south Fargo. A private family service will be held on Friday, July 14.

Knutson passed away after being air-lifted to the hospital following an accident on his bicycle. The Detroit Lakes Police Department says surveillance video shows Knutson lose control of his bike and fall into the path of the passing boat trailer. It happened in the 1100 block of South Shore Drive, immediately west of the intersection with Muir Lane.

In 2005, Knutson took his passion for running and turn it into the Fargo Marathon. In his 19 years as the Executive Director, he grew the race from 200 to over 20,000 runners.

“Mark was a motivated, inspired person. He encouraged thousands of people to run, walk or attempt any physical activity they enjoyed. He had so many ideas and was not afraid to make them a reality,” his obituary states.

Knutson also started the Illinois Marathon, Zorbaz Beer Run and Friday the 13th Run. In the spring of 2022, he moved to Detroit Lakes and started as the General Manager at Detroit Mountain.

