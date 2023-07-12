‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Authorities in Tennessee say a health care worker was fatally shot inside a clinic, and a man was arrested in connection with the killing.

WMC reports the shooting took place in an exam room between a patient and a doctor at the Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics, located about 35 minutes from downtown Memphis.

According to Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane, the suspect was reportedly at the clinic for several hours before the shooting.

Lane said the attack involved two people and there was no active shooter situation.

Campbell Clinic identified the victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who specialized in elbow, hand and wrist surgeries.

“We are shocked and heartbroken to confirm the incident resulted in the tragic loss of one of our highly respected and beloved physicians, Dr. Ben Mauck,” said Irina Ollar, director of marketing and PR at Campbell Clinic. “We ask that you please lift his family in prayer.”

Authorities said the suspected shooter was found about five minutes after the shooting near the front entrance of the clinic.

“The scene is secure and there is no threat to the public,” the department said in a social media post.

The identity of the suspect was not immediately released.

According to police, the shooting remains under investigation.

