Pelican Rapids residents searching for answers surrounding child’s death

PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Pelican Rapids, Minnesota is known for its quaintness, and family friendly downtown. However, after 27-year-old Suad Ali was booked into the Otter Tail county jail Tuesday for 1st degree murder while committing child abuse, residents of Pelican Rapids are eager for information as to the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Alene Anderson, a resident of Pelican Rapids, expressed her frustration at the lack of details surrounding the case so far.

“It’s pretty frustrating. I feel like we should know something like that,” Anderson said. “We’re a tight community, everybody’s together here in this town.”

Others in the community shared similar sentiments, finding the news heartbreaking and traumatic.

“It’s a shame that children have to suffer. We have got to start protecting the children.” Said Lorna Hagerup, A Pelican Rapids resident.

In a conversation with Valley News Live, Otter Tail County Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons, acknowledged the gravity of the situation, describing it as an all-hands-on-deck investigation.

“When something like that happens, it’s very resource-heavy. We are there, we’re able to help out as much as we can. It’s really a collaborative team effort to work through these cases. It’s a safe community, and we’re going to continue to work to keep it that way.” said Fitzgibbons.

Valley News Live will bring updates as they become available

