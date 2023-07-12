Paddle excursions give up-close and person experience on the Red River

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - There’s lots of recreational activities that are available this summer, but if you are looking for an adventure on the red river, you might want to check out the paddle excursions happening throughout the summer.

The excursions, in partnership with River Keepers and the Moorhead Parks and Recreation, are leisurely-paced group paddles led by local experts sharing knowledge of the Red River.

Each excursion starts at 6:00 p.m. and the meeting point is at the Hjemkomst Landing, which is in the parking lot at the Hjemkomst Center. You can rent a kayak or canoe from the rental shack to join the fun. The next open excursion is July 26th, when paddlers will learn about the trees of the Red River.

Pre-registration is required. If you are bringing your own kayak or canoe, it’s $10 per person. It’s $15 if you need to rent a vessel. All vessel rentals are first come, first serve. Kids under 5 are free.

For more information, visit the Moorhead Parks website.

