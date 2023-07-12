Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Northern Minnesota ruffed grouse population rising

Ruffed grouse (WBAY photo)
Ruffed grouse (WBAY photo)(WBAY)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Minnesota DNR’s annual spring drumming count has shown a rise in ruffed grouse and not much change in the sharp-tailed grouse population.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the bird’s population goes up and down on a ten-year cycle, a pattern that has been studied for the last 72 years.

In their recent trend, ruffed grouse hit the low point of the cycle in 2021, but the count was still higher than previous lows.

In 2022, the population rose to unexpectedly higher counts and then again this year.

However, the counts are made during the spring drumming season and don’t tell us what the hunting season will bring.

“While ruffed grouse drumming counts are up in the core ruffed grouse range, they are not an accurate way to predict the birds that will be present during the fall hunting season,” said Charlotte Roy, DNR grouse project leader. “Nesting success and chick survival during the spring and summer are among the factors that influence the number of birds present in the fall.”

The DNR said one partial explanation for the unexpected rise in ruffed grouse is the warmer temperatures and dry conditions that support a higher nesting success rate and chick survival.

Snow conditions were also favorable for roosting throughout much of the grouse’s habitat in the past two years.

The ruffed grouse survey report can be found on the grouse management webpage of the DNR website.

The sharp-tailed grouse population has remained similar to last year’s numbers.

Levels remain low in east-central Minnesota after the DNR closed the hunting season in 2021.

The DNR said the low population levels are thought to be driven by the changing habitat conditions which can reduce the one to three square miles of grassland and brushland that is required for them to survive.

For more information on the sharp-tailed grouse numbers, visit the DNR website.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Knutson
Update: Investigators share what led to deadly bicycle accident in Detroit Lakes
Land for sale in Itasca County, MN
Minnesota DNR taking highest bid for several rural and lakefront properties
Police Lights
One dead after crash early Sunday morning in Cass County
Two children hurt after hitting dock while tubing
Tony McClelland
Minnesota man arrested in wife’s death investigation

Latest News

Relief is on the way: Mosquito numbers highest since 2020
Short staffing in Stutsman County leads to cases being dismissed
Suad Mohamed Ali, 27
Pelican Rapids residents searching for answers surrounding child’s death
Pelican Rapids residents searching for answers surrounding child’s death
This booking photo provided by the Winona County, Minn., Detention Center shows Adam Fravel....
Prosecutors seek aggravated sentence against Adam Fravel