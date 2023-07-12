Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

New art exhibit installed at Hector International Airport

Wildlife portraits by Kayla Due installed at Hector International Airport through The Arts...
Wildlife portraits by Kayla Due installed at Hector International Airport through The Arts Partnership ArtWORKS program.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People flying in and out of Hector International Airport have new artwork to enjoy. The exhibit features wildlife portraits by Kayla Due.

The pieces were installed above the baggage claim area on July 12 through The Arts Partnership ArtWORKS Program, which is dedicated to placing art in the public realm in its fifth year at the airport.

Artist Kayla Due is a wildlife and domestic animal portrait artist who strives to capture the unique qualities of the creatures she paints while also exploring how others connect to them as well. Due experiments with facial expressions, color, mark making and composition to portray each subject’s characteristics.

Due received her MFA in Visual Arts from the University of North Dakota and her BFA from Minnesota State University Moorhead. She has participated in a number of solo and group exhibitions in the region.

All artwork for exhibits is curated and displayed by The Arts Partnership, including reprints of each piece that are displayed in the departure area. Original artwork is available for sale by participating artists.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Knutson
Update: Investigators share what led to deadly bicycle accident in Detroit Lakes
Suad Mohamed Ali, 27
Pelican Rapids woman arrested for child’s murder
Two children hurt after hitting dock while tubing
Nicholas Tweiten
Shanley assistant baseball coach charged with felony domestic assault
Authorities are currently looking for Landon Shuffelen from Stanley.
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for 11 year-old boy from Stanley

Latest News

Mark Knutson
Public memorial service for Mark Knutson to be held on Saturday
ST. PAUL, MN
Minnesota tax rebate checks are coming, here’s how to get yours
Noon News July 12 - Part 2
Noon News July 12 - Part 1