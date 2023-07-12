New art exhibit installed at Hector International Airport

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People flying in and out of Hector International Airport have new artwork to enjoy. The exhibit features wildlife portraits by Kayla Due.

The pieces were installed above the baggage claim area on July 12 through The Arts Partnership ArtWORKS Program, which is dedicated to placing art in the public realm in its fifth year at the airport.

Artist Kayla Due is a wildlife and domestic animal portrait artist who strives to capture the unique qualities of the creatures she paints while also exploring how others connect to them as well. Due experiments with facial expressions, color, mark making and composition to portray each subject’s characteristics.

Due received her MFA in Visual Arts from the University of North Dakota and her BFA from Minnesota State University Moorhead. She has participated in a number of solo and group exhibitions in the region.

All artwork for exhibits is curated and displayed by The Arts Partnership, including reprints of each piece that are displayed in the departure area. Original artwork is available for sale by participating artists.

