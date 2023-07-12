Skip to content
Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist
Weather
Sports
Video
Valley Today
ND Today
Valley News Now
Watch Live
What's On
Contests
Closings
Request Closings Login
Home
News
Regional
National
International
Entertainment
Economy
Education
Environment
Health
Honor Flight
Price Watch
Science
State Politics
Technology
Valley Ag
Whistleblower Hotline
Special Reports
Livestreams
Watch Live
Election Results
Election Home
Weather
Maps
River Levels
Road Conditions
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Power Outage Map
Skycam Network
Weather Kid
Headlines
Sports
Scoreboard
Bison Huddle
UND Corner
Sports Videos
Stats & Predictions
How to Watch
About Us
Meet the Team
News/Weather App Support
Valley News Live Jobs
Meet the Sales Team
Invest In Your Valley
VNL Ad Solutions
Video
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist
Valley News Now
North Dakota Today
Valley Today
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Cooking with Cash Wa
Ask an Attorney
Programming
Rides with Jay Thomas
Community
Community Calendar
What's On
NBC
CBS All Access
CW
MeTV
Heroes & Icons
Contests
VNL Deals
Submit Photos & Video
Local Steals and Deals
Circle Country Music & Lifestyle
InvestigateTV
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Midwest Grill'n
Mr. Food
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
2 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
NDT- Cooking with Cash-Wa live:
By
David Spofford
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT
|
Updated: 5 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -
Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Update: Investigators share what led to deadly bicycle accident in Detroit Lakes
Pelican Rapids woman arrested for child’s murder
Two children hurt after hitting dock while tubing
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for 11 year-old boy from Stanley
Shanley assistant baseball coach charged with felony domestic assault
Latest News
Paddle excursions give up-close and person experience on the Red River
Paddle Excursions on the Red River- July 12
Court documents say mother suffocated 3-year-old girl who was “continuously crying”
City of Moorhead taking applicants for open City Council position