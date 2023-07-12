Missing fisherman’s body found in MN lake

NEAR WALKER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An autopsy is underway on the body of a missing fisherman found in a Minnesota lake.

The Cass County, MN Sheriff’s Dept. says on Monday, July 10 they took a report of a fisherman that didn’t come back home after being out on Leech Lake.

Authorities searched the lake that day and couldn’t find the 71-year-old man from Walker, MN. Officials went out again on Tuesday, July 11 and that’s when they found the man’s body on the east shore of Sucker Bay on the lake.

The man’s body was taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

