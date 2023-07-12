Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Missing fisherman’s body found in MN lake

(WITN)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR WALKER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An autopsy is underway on the body of a missing fisherman found in a Minnesota lake.

The Cass County, MN Sheriff’s Dept. says on Monday, July 10 they took a report of a fisherman that didn’t come back home after being out on Leech Lake.

Authorities searched the lake that day and couldn’t find the 71-year-old man from Walker, MN. Officials went out again on Tuesday, July 11 and that’s when they found the man’s body on the east shore of Sucker Bay on the lake.

The man’s body was taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Knutson
Update: Investigators share what led to deadly bicycle accident in Detroit Lakes
Suad Mohamed Ali, 27
Pelican Rapids woman arrested for child’s murder
Two children hurt after hitting dock while tubing
Authorities are currently looking for Landon Shuffelen from Stanley.
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for 11 year-old boy from Stanley
Tony McClelland
Minnesota man arrested in wife’s death investigation

Latest News

Horace Pond
Horace Pond open for fishing
Valley Today Fast Track – July 12
UPDATE: Man arrested in connection to Fargo stabbing
UPDATE: Man arrested in connection to Fargo stabbing
Valley Today Weather – July 12