Lieutenant Governor Flanagan highlights investments to support famers, producers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan visited a dairy farm in Norwood Young America, Minnesota, to highlight the state’s work to support local farmers and producers and invest in Minnesota’s nation-leading agriculture industry. The Lieutenant Governor toured The Grater Good LLC, a small business owned and operated by dairy farmer Christine Leonard.

“Every day, Minnesota families rely on the milk our Minnesota dairy farmers produce,” said Lieutenant Governor Flanagan. “We are investing in our local producers through the DAIRI program, a grain indemnity fund, and expanded broadband access and will continue supporting the health and success of Minnesota farmers today and for generations to come. When we invest in farmers and producers, we improve the lives of all Minnesotans.”

Last week, Governor Walz visited the Heldberg Dairy Farm in Le Sueur, Minnesota. Governor Walz signed the agriculture and broadband bill into law in May. Some of the new investments include broadband, emerging farmers, soil health, and farm safety and wellness. The bill provides $4 million for the Dairy Assistance, Investment, Relief Initiative (DAIRI). The program provides financial assistance to Minnesota dairy cow operations that produced less than 16,000,000 lbs. of milk in 2022 and that enrolled in the Dairy Margin Coverage Program, a federal dairy risk protection program. The bill also includes $10 million to establish the state’s first grain indemnity fund, providing protections and security for producers who have unpaid grain sales when grain buyers or warehouses become financially insolvent.

Last month, Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan announced new state and federal investments to expand broadband access across Minnesota. In hopes to expand broadband coverage, Minnesota secured nearly $652 million from the federal government and $67 million in state grants. These announcements follow $100 million in broadband infrastructure funding Governor Walz signed into law this legislative session.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.