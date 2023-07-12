Horace Pond open for fishing

HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Get ready to cast a line in Horace, the Horace Pond is open for fishing.

The city says the pond was recently stocked with perch and people with a ND fishing license can grab their poles and go fishing on it.

The pond is just southeast of Horace High School between 63rd St. and Cub Creek Way.

Officials ask people to be respectful of the pond and clean up after themselves.

