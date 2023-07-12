Guardian Flight closes air ambulance operations in Devils Lake, Williston

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An air ambulance service provider announced they are closing. Guardian Flight is closing their helicopter base in Devils Lake and Williston.

The Williston Fire Department said Guardian Flight was forced to shut down due to operating costs.

“WFD is disappointed to learn of the closure. This closure will reduce the WFD’s ability to coordinate direct scene flights for patients,” said Assistant Fire Chief Corey Johnson, in a statement.

The closest air ambulance service is now in Grand Forks or Minot, respectively.

On May 31, Roseau, Minnesota also lost Guardian flight services. Guardian Flight relocated operations to Grand Rapids.

