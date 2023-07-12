Fargo Police searching for man in connection to apparent stabbing

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is seriously hurt and another in on the run after an apparent stabbing in Fargo Tuesday.

Police are searching for 42-year-old Willshaun Boxley, after being called out to Block 32 Apartments for a disturbance involving a knife around 4 p.m.

Boxley is 5′4″ and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He’s wanted for aggravated assault and terrorizing in connection to the incident.

Police say Boxley and the victim knew each other and that the victim was taken to an area hospital with significant injuries.

Anyone with information should call Fargo Police. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

