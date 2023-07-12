Cooking with Cash Wa
A Fargo woman claims her cab driver took her on a chase after their vehicle was rear-ended

Michelle Christianson claims her cab driver wouldn't let her out of the car after their vehicle was rear-ended.
By Kjersti Maday
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

We received a whistleblower message from a Fargo woman who says she was trapped in the backseat of a Doyle’s Cab over the weekend. However, Doyle’s says her story is exaggerated.

Michelle Christianson says this past Sunday night she needed a ride home from work. “I was working at the La Quinta doing housekeeping, I had just gotten done, they called me a cab.”

Christianson says she got off work around 6:30 pm at the La Quinta Inn off of 45th street in Fargo and just wanted to get home. The trip was uneventful, until, just minutes away from her apartment the cab was hit from behind. Christianson claims she hit her head on impact.

“In that moment, I was just stunned,” explains Christianson.

She says the cab driver left the vehicle to try and exchange information but, the other driver took off. That’s when the cab driver followed.

Christianson says of the chase, “It seemed like forever.”

The manager at Doyle’s admitted to the crash and the chase; adding that it lasted through one parking lot.

Surveillance video from inside the cab shows that Christianson did not hit her head. Regardless, Doyle’s says if you find yourself in a similar situation with one of their drivers, that you should call 911 right away.

The Doyle’s manager says Fargo Police are still investigating the situation. However, Fargo Police say they could not find a report similar to this situation. It’s also worth noting that while the whole interaction was caught on surveillance video., Doyle’s would not release the video to us. They say they stand by the words of their driver.

Meanwhile, apps like Uber and Lyft have built-in features you can use if you ever feel unsafe during a ride. Features like sharing your destination with a friend or pushing a warning button. The app from Doyle’s doesn’t have those features.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

